Kendall E. Waters

Senior Counsel

Foley & Lardner LLP

Rising Star

Kendall Waters, senior counsel at Foley & Lardner LLP, is a skilled litigator representing manufacturing and healthcare clients in complex commercial and class action disputes. Known for her strategic insight, she has achieved favorable outcomes, including a multi-million-dollar arbitration award. Waters serves as editor of Foley’s Consumer Class Action Defense Counsel blog and contributes to the firm’s recruiting and associate support committees. Beyond her professional role, she is dedicated to pro bono work, assisting tenants through the Inner City Law Center and volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Los Angeles. In 2024, she welcomed her first child, demonstrating resilience as she balances motherhood and her legal career.