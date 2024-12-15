Chief Development Officer | Orangewood Foundation

As chief development officer at Orangewood Foundation, Kendra Puryear has pioneered ethical storytelling in the nonprofit sector, emphasizing respectful, empowering narratives for youth beneficiaries. Her commitment to change was inspired by her dedication to advocacy, which began with conversations with individuals whose stories had been previously shared in ways they found unempowering. Her ethical storytelling initiative has redefined how the organization presents its mission, celebrating the resilience of youth as the heroes of their stories. Puryear has also developed resources to assist other nonprofits in adopting ethical storytelling practices. Her advocacy work extends beyond the Orangewood Foundation, where her commitment to ethical storytelling has led to increased fundraising and stronger community support.