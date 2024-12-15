Chief Executive Officer | Versed

Kerry Sullivan, chief executive officer of Versed, is a seasoned leader in consumer products with over 25 years of experience in building brand loyalty and driving customer growth, particularly in skincare. Since joining Versed in February 2023, she has focused on proving the efficacy of Versed products through clinical testing and dermatologist endorsements, positioning them competitively against higher-priced brands. Sullivan launched new hydration products set to debut on DTC platforms and Target.com in July 2024 and expanded Versed’s retail presence to Costco and Amazon. Before, she served as CMO at Dollar Shave Club, where she developed a transformative omnichannel strategy. At Johnson & Johnson, she elevated Neutrogena to the No. 1 skincare brand in the U.S. and led J&J’s beauty brands in Asia Pacific.