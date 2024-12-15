Chief Executive Officer | Ayers Publicity

Kiki Ayers is the CEO and founder of Ayers Publicity, one of Hollywood’s top publicity firms. Known for her inspiring TEDx talk, “How to Know if You’re Meant to Be an Entrepreneur,” which has garnered over 500,000 views, she is a sought-after speaker at major events, including REVOLT Summit and Create & Cultivate LA. After launching her company in 2016 while battling homelessness, Ayers’ journey has been featured in Forbes, Black Enterprise and Essence. She has made appearances on ABC News and the Tamron Hall Show. Honored by the U.S. Senate and the United Nations Women’s Chapter, she was named one of The Root 100’s Most Influential Black People and recently received the Los Angeles Lakers’ Woman of Promise Award.