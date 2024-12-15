Executive Vice President & Employee Benefits Division Leader | SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services

Kim Bubnis is the executive vice president & employee benefits division leader at SullivanCurtisMonroe Insurance Services (SCM) and a member of the ownership group. She plays a pivotal role in the agency’s overall growth strategy and client satisfaction. Bubnis leads the employee benefits division, driving key revenue growth initiatives and overseeing day-to-day operations. Under her leadership, the division has implemented extensive training and development programs, resulting in over 20 promotions within a team of 45 - a promotion rate exceeding 40%. Bubnis serves on the board of the Orange County Employee Benefits Council as membership chair and is a founding member of the Los Angeles Chapter of Chief and actively mentors young professionals.