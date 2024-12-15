Honoree: Technology & Software

Goodman Chief Executive Officer

Smarsh

Kim Crawford Goodman, one of the few Black/African American CEOs in fintech, is a visionary leader and transformational figure in the technology and financial services industries. Currently serving as the CEO of Smarsh, she has over 25 years of leadership experience across several impactful global brands. Her tenure at Smarsh began in June 2022, and since then, she has led the company through one of its most dynamic periods of growth and innovation, positioning it at the forefront of AI-powered communications intelligence.

Before joining Smarsh, Goodman built an impressive career across a range of senior roles.

At Fiserv, Inc., a Fortune 500 company, she led payments and risk solutions, driving significant advancements in financial technology. Prior to that, she served as CEO of Worldpay U.S., leading the company through its expansion in the payments space. Goodman also held leadership roles at American Express, where she was president of global business travel, Merchant Services Americas and Dell Inc., where she developed the company’s strategy. Her early career began at Bain & Company, where she became a partner and management consultant.

During her time at Smarsh, Goodman has transformed the company from a significant industry player into a cutting-edge leader in communications intelligence. She successfully navigated the complex challenges posed by the pandemic, turning them into opportunities for growth. As companies adapted to remote work, the need to capture and preserve communications data became paramount. Under her leadership, Smarsh was able to address these needs by enhancing its AI and machine learning capabilities to help customers.

In addition to her professional achievements, Goodman’s community involvement and leadership within California and beyond are exemplary. She serves on the board of directors of Charter Communications and has previously.

