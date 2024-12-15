Managing Partner & President | Housing Impact Partners/AAREP LA

Kimberly Brown is a catalyst and servant-leader dedicated to bridging the equity gap in commercial real estate and urban communities. As managing partner of Housing Impact Partners, she focuses on acquiring and developing affordable and workforce housing to promote generational wealth. With over three decades of experience, Brown has managed investor relationships and sourced opportunities for institutions, private equity investors and global occupiers. She also serves as president of the African American Real Estate Professionals Los Angeles Chapter (AAREP LA), reflecting her commitment to ESG initiatives and community impact. Recognized as the 2022 Commercial Real Estate Woman of the Year by NAIOP SoCal and CREW Los Angeles, Brown continues to drive inclusive growth and social impact in historically overlooked communities.