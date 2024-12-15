Principal | Stepp Commercial Group

Kimberly R. Stepp is principal and co-founder of Stepp Commercial Group, a prominent multifamily brokerage firm in Los Angeles, responsible for over $3 billion in property sales. As one of California’s few female leaders in commercial real estate brokerage, she credits her success to strong mentorship, innovative marketing and deep market intelligence, all of which drive Stepp Commercial’s growth and client loyalty. Known for her vast database of investor and property information, Stepp prioritizes institutional-level marketing for all properties, regardless of size. Specializing in the sale and exchange of multi-residential properties in high-demand markets like Santa Monica and West Hollywood, her focus on client service and long-term relationships sets her apart.