Founder

Wright Real Estate Group

Kimberly Wright, Esq., founder of Wright Real Estate Group and Revolve Law Group, is a dedicated California attorney with over 15 years of experience in real estate. With expertise in real estate law, civil litigation, asset protection and business law, she leverages her legal knowledge to guide clients through the complexities of real estate transactions, addressing potential pitfalls before they arise. Inspired by her work in real estate litigation, Wright became a licensed REALTOR®, merging her legal skills with real estate services to offer clients a higher standard of guidance in buying and selling properties. Beyond her professional work, she is committed to giving back. She provides pro bono legal services for seniors and serves on the board of Mariposa, a nonprofit dedicated to family mental health and empowerment.