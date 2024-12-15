Chief Philanthropy Officer | City Of Hope

Healthcare/Life Sciences

Kristin Bertell, chief philanthropy officer at City of Hope (COH), has tripled fundraising revenue to $300 million since 2023. She oversees over 250 staff, leading a mission-driven philanthropic enterprise that supports COH’s lifesaving work. Bertell’s recent accomplishments include launching a mobile cancer screening clinic across Southern California and securing a $100-million gift from Andrew and Peggy Cherng of Panda Express to establish a national integrative oncology program merging Eastern and Western medicine. She also facilitated a $50-million gift from the Lennar Foundation to develop a comprehensive cancer center in Irvine, which opened in 2022. As one of three women on COH’s executive team, Bertell mentors and promotes women in the industry.