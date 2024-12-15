Vice President, Lending | Arixa Capital

Kristina Sawyer is the vice president of lending at Arixa Capital, a top private real estate lender with over $4.3 billion in originations. With 20-plus years in real estate and over a decade at Arixa, she originates over $100 million annually in bridge, renovation and construction loans in Southern California. Sawyer has led strategic technology initiatives and managed 2,000-plus loans, enhancing the firm’s growth and client service. A co-founder of Women in Private Lending, recognized for “Community Impact” by the American Association of Private Lenders, she advocates for women’s growth in finance. She also serves on the board of directors for Womxn of Wealth, promoting financial literacy for women. Sawyer has been honored as an “Industry Influencer” and “Woman of Influence” by industry journals and associations.