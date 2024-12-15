(TREVOR M SMITH)

Senior Project Manager | Suffolk

Kylene Oswald, senior project manager at Suffolk, has rapidly advanced through the ranks, showcasing expertise and leadership on some of Los Angeles’ most prominent construction projects. Her role has seen her manage large-scale MEP fit-outs for major developments like the AC + Moxy Hotels in Downtown L.A., a landmark project featuring a 15,000-square-foot LED display and an extensive dining destination with diverse culinary experiences. Oswald’s commitment extends beyond construction, as she volunteers with organizations like the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity and serves on Suffolk’s Giving Circle Board, aiding colleagues in crisis. Currently leading a complex luxury resort redevelopment in Santa Monica, she continues to demonstrate dedication to excellence in her profession and her community, setting a standard for emerging leaders in the industry.