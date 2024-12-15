Lana Jaqueline Managaniello

President

Counsel for Justice

Lana Manganiello is a legal industry consultant known for revolutionizing business development in top law firms with innovative strategies that integrate cross-practice collaboration, attorney development and generative AI. As president of Counsel for Justice (CFJ) at the Los Angeles County Bar Association, she has expanded access to justice by mobilizing funds and attorney volunteers to address issues like domestic violence and homelessness. In 2024, Manganiello published Careers in Business Law: Forging Your Path to Success. She also launched the Associate Advancement Accelerator, improving attorney retention and satisfaction through data-driven solutions. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, she has advocated for fair work distribution to uplift underrepresented attorneys. Manganiello’s active involvement in organizations such as the Legal Marketing Association highlights her dedication to justice and leadership.

