Lara A. H. Shortz

Los Angeles Office Managing Partner | Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Lara Shortz is the office managing partner at Michelman & Robinson, LLP (M&R) in Los Angeles, known for her leadership and expertise in employment law. Joining M&R in 2011, she rose from associate to OMP, representing high-profile clients in industries like hospitality. Shortz provides strategic counsel on executive compensation, compliance and high-stakes litigation, valued as both a legal and business advisor. She supports diversity, having led M&R’s recruitment efforts and supported gender equality through the Women Attorneys of M&R (WAMR) Committee, enhancing diverse hiring practices. As OMP, she drives M&R’s growth-focused “ONE” business plan, fostering a proactive workplace culture. Dedicated to community outreach, Shortz supports pro bono initiatives with groups like Angel City Sports and Ronald McDonald House Charities.