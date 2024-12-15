CEO & Founder

Lara Schmoisman is the CEO and founder of The Darl, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles. With over 21 years of experience spanning radio, television, film and content marketing, she is a recognized leader in marketing strategy. Under her guidance, The Darl has built a reputation for its personalized, multi-channel marketing solutions that effectively enhance brand presence. A graduate of Universidad de Belgrano, Schmoisman is also an ambassador for the Independent Beauty Association, advocating for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. Her exceptional skills in brand transformation have earned her recognition as a Forbes Next 1000 Honoree. Additionally, she hosts the popular podcast “Coffee N° 5” which has garnered over 750,000 downloads.