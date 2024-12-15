Advertisement

Laura Bloniarz

A portrait of Laura Bloniarz

Managing Attorney | WR Immigration

As managing attorney at WR Immigration, Laura Bloniarz has over a decade of experience supporting and managing corporate immigration programs of various sizes and scopes. In 2024, she secured over $1 million in new business and continues to expand her legal sales pipeline. Bloniarz excels in implementing process improvements and innovative best practices for complex corporate immigration challenges. A thought leader, she speaks at industry conferences like HRSouthwest and the Worldwide ERC Global Workforce Symposium. Bloniarz hosts “The Business Immigration Benchmark,” a weekly podcast on innovations and best practices in global mobility. Committed to pro bono work, she volunteers with KIND’s Los Angeles office, representing unaccompanied immigrant children seeking safety and stability.

