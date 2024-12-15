Senior Counsel | Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Laura Cable is a renowned tax attorney specializing in income tax planning for real estate transactions, serving as senior counsel at Cox, Castle and Nicholson. With expertise in federal and California tax planning, she advises clients on acquisitions, dispositions and property tax laws, ensuring tax-efficient strategies. Cable’s comprehensive approach allows her to tailor advice across partnerships, corporations and tax-exempt entities. She is highly regarded for translating complex tax concepts into actionable guidance. She has been named a Southern California Super Lawyers Rising Star (2019- 2023) and recognized as a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. A frequent speaker and published author, Cable is a leader in her field.