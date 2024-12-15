Financial Advisor | Northwestern Mutual

Laura DiFiglio is a financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual, transitioning into finance after a very successful career in the entertainment industry. Her experience in managing complex projects as an underwater camera technician instilled in her the attention to detail that she now applies to financial planning. DiFiglio founded her financial planning and wealth management practice, focusing on helping clients - especially those with fluid income streams - navigate financial uncertainty. Her commitment to client education and understanding drives her success, and she is among the top tier of advisors at Northwestern Mutual. She emphasizes diversity in the workplace and is passionate about mentoring and developing talent, particularly in male-dominated industries like finance and entertainment.