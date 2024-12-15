President | Western National Property Management

Real Estate/Construction

Laura Khouri is the president of Western National Property Management, where she oversees the management of over 23,000 multifamily units in California and Nevada, valued at more than $8 billion. With 39 years in the industry, she has redefined multifamily property management, focusing on an owner’s perspective to enhance operations. Known for her leadership and philanthropic efforts, Khouri supports numerous charities and serves on the boards of several organizations, including Khouri’s House and the UCI Medical Center. During the pandemic, she implemented rental assistance programs and supported her employees through financial initiatives. She has received multiple industry awards, including GlobeSt. com’s Best Bosses of 2024 and the Robert A. McNeely Trailblazer Award.

