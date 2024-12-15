Co-Founder

Laura McHolm is the co-founder of NorthStar Moving Company. She left corporate life to bring kindness and innovation to the moving industry, rebranding it as “eco-luxury moving services” with a focus on employee welfare and environmental consciousness. NorthStar supports various causes, from dog rescues to hunger relief and encourages team members to volunteer. McHolm’s initiatives, like the “Let’s Send Hunger Packing!” food drive, have provided over 742,000 meals. Her charitable spirit extends to partnerships with nonprofits, including offering free services to refugee families and children affected by cystic fibrosis. By fostering a supportive workplace and a kinder approach to moving, McHolm has built a company recognized for both exceptional service and a positive community impact, redefining what it means to run a moving business.

