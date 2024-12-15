President & CEO | Nick Rail Music

As president and CEO of Nick Rail Music, Laura Penrose leads the well-established music store chain with a strong commitment to music education and community engagement. Since acquiring the company just before the pandemic, she has successfully expanded its reach, adding new locations, launching a robust music lessons program and growing the team from 50 to over 90 employees. Under Penrose’s leadership, Nick Rail Music repairs nearly 7,000 instruments annually and has enhanced employee retention with new company values. She actively advocates for music education, frequently presenting to school boards and educational organizations. Her dedication extends to organizing community events, including free Instrument Petting Zoos and holiday concerts, which highlight Penrose’s vision of making music accessible and fostering a love of music for all ages.