Head of Marketing | Chef Merito Seasonings

Lauren Corugedo, head of marketing at Chef Merito Seasonings, has more than 13 years of experience driving growth for the tri-generational Latino food brand. She leads all branding, social media, partnerships and promotions, helping Chef Merito expand its reach across Southern California, Nevada and new markets like the Bay Area and Texas. Corugedo played a key role in establishing Chef Merito as the “Official Seasoning of the Dodgers” and continues to strengthen that partnership, now in its 11th season. Her marketing strategies have boosted Chef Merito’s social media following by 33% in just 10 months and positioned the brand as a market leader in carne asada seasoning. Corugedo also volunteers with the Union Rescue Mission, where she has dedicated over a decade to helping the homeless community.