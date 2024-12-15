Co-Founder of The Quality Edit CEO & Founder of Dreamday

Lauren Kleinman is the CEO and founder of Dreamday, a leading performance PR agency and co-founder of The Quality Edit, a performance publishing company. Her innovative approach has driven both companies to rapid growth, with Dreamday recognized as one of Inc.’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies. She is passionate about fostering diversity, with 75% of Dreamday’s clients being BIPOC or femalefounded brands. Kleinman emphasizes workplace wellness, launching various initiatives like Dreamday’s “Better You Benefit” for employee development. In addition to leading her businesses, she serves on the board of the Cayton Children’s Museum and mentors young PR professionals. Kleinman is also involved in charitable efforts supporting children and healthcare initiatives.

