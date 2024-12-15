President

POV Entertainment

Layne Eskridge is the executive producer and president of POV Entertainment, a company dedicated to telling culturally specific, universally themed stories. Her impressive slate includes collaborations with Mahershala Ali, Regina Hall, André Holland and top industry creatives. Previously, Eskridge served as a creative executive at Apple TV+ and Netflix, overseeing acclaimed series like Ozark, When They See Us and Dead to Me. She also held roles at Ellen DeGeneres’ company and Universal Cable Productions. Recognized by Variety and honored by Girls Inc., she champions diversity in entertainment as a board member for Colour TV and mentor with Time’s Up. Eskridge holds an M.A. in cinema studies from NYU and a B.A. from Howard University.

