Principal | Perkins&Will

Leigh Christy is a principal at Perkins&Will’s Los Angeles studio, where she leads public and private sector projects benefiting users, communities and ecosystems. Since joining the firm in 2004, she has been instrumental in creating and evolving research programs that shape the future of Los Angeles and other major cities. Christy co-created Perkins&Will’s Innovation Incubator Program, supporting over 300 staff-generated research ideas, and serves as co-director of research, setting the firm’s research agenda. Part of the studio’s senior leadership team, she has overseen notable projects like 1811 Sacramento St., a net-zero office concept, and City Playhouse, a performance venue in West Hollywood. Christy also led the studio’s Social Purpose Program, overseeing pro bono services for 18 local nonprofits.