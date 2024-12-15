Private Credit Attorney | Sheppard Mullin

Lina Braverman is a private credit attorney at Sheppard Mullin, representing lenders in secured and unsecured debt transactions with a focus on middle-market deals. She graduated Order of the Coif from Loyola Law School in 2016, where she externed for both the U.S. District Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Before joining Sheppard Mullin, Braverman was part of the Hogan Lovells team advising on a $62-million sustainable energy debt facility in Africa and worked on the Speedcast International Chapter 11 case. Known for her legal acumen and community involvement, her leadership extends beyond the courtroom through her dedication to charitable causes, driven by her family’s deep commitment to philanthropy and service.