CEO & President Marketing Maven

Lindsey Carnett is the CEO and president of Marketing Maven, which she founded in 2009. With over 21 years of industry experience and 15 years leading her own firm, she has built Marketing Maven into a bi-coastal agency specializing in public relations, social media and direct response marketing. A graduate of California Lutheran University, Carnett serves on several boards, including St. John’s Healthcare Foundation and West Ventura County Business Alliance. Under her leadership, Marketing Maven has earned recognition as one of America’s Most Entrepreneurial and Fastest Growing Companies. She is deeply involved in her community and a recognized thought leader in the marketing field, regularly sharing insights through major media outlets and industry panels.