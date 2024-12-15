(Photo by Bradford Rogne Photogra/Bradford Rogne)

Owner & Founder | Lisa PR

Lisa Elkan is the owner and founder of Lisa PR, a boutique public relations firm specializing in marketing, public relations and brand management for professionals and small businesses, with a niche in legal marketing. Since founding her firm in 2012, she has worked with high-profile clients featured in publications such as the L.A. Times, The Wall Street Journal, Billboard Magazine and Variety. Elkan’s clients have earned numerous awards, including placements in top law and business publications. Her firm has been recognized by NWR Legal Elite Awards and CIO Global, and she was named among UCLA’s ‘Bruin Business 100’. Beyond her work, Elkan regularly speaks on marketing and business growth for organizations like UCLA and the Beverly Hills Bar Association, demonstrating her commitment to helping others achieve success.

