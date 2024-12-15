Co-Founder & Senior Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP

Lisa Helfend Meyer, co-founder & senior partner of Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers LLP, has been a pioneering force in family law for over 40 years, handling complex divorces, high-conflict child custody cases and LGBTQ+ family matters. Known for tackling tough cases, she has successfully litigated notable cases, such as the landmark Abbie Cohen Dorn child visitation case. Recognized as a top family lawyer, her insights have appeared on CNN, Court TV and HuffPost. Beyond her legal work, Meyer is a mentor, supporting young attorneys and summer interns in achieving work-life balance. She actively donates time and resources to family-law charities, including those for special-needs children. Her community involvement spans organizations like The Shea Center and the LevittQuinn Center, reinforcing her dedication to family welfare.

