(Cory Plachy)

Chief Marketing Officer

Convoso, Inc.

Lisa Leight is a transformative executive known for revitalizing underperforming marketing teams and surpassing business goals. With a Stanford University background in industrial engineering and an M.B.A., she sharpened her skills at EY and McKinsey before co-founding Stanton Associates, a consultancy for mid-market growth. Joining Convoso in 2019, she built its marketing function from scratch, driving four years of double-digit growth through strategic branding, product launches and demand generation, achieving an 85% revenue increase in the past two years. Leight launched a customer advisory board and led a major rebranding effort for market expansion. An advocate for women professionals, she served as president of the Bay Area Professional Women’s Club, enhancing attendance and membership and participates in LinkUnite.

