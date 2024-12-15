Loren Castle

Founder & CEO | Sweet Loren’s

Loren Brill Castle is the founder and CEO of Sweet Loren’s, a leading brand of better-for-you baked goods that are gluten-free, dairy-free and free from the top 14 allergens. Diagnosed with cancer at 22, she adopted a healthier diet but couldn’t find satisfying sweet treats that met her standards. Castle began crafting her own recipes and bootstrapped her business from her NYC apartment, even pitching to Whole Foods with just a plate of cookies. Today, Sweet Loren’s is the No. 1 better-for-you cookie dough brand, sold in over 25,000 stores nationwide. Castle continues to innovate with new products like puff pastry and pizza dough and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand to fight childhood cancer.