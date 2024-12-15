(Natalka Kent)

President & Director | Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County

Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga is the president and director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC), overseeing the Natural History Museum in Exposition Park and La Brea Tar Pits on Miracle Mile. She has led the development of NHM Commons, a new wing and community hub set to open later this year, providing free experiences and resources for the community. Under Dr. Bettison-Varga’s leadership, NHMLAC is reimagining the iconic La Brea Tar Pits, selected as one of The First 100 IUGS Geological Heritage Sites. A geologist with a Ph.D. from UC Davis, she is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Previously, she served as president of Scripps College in Claremont, California.