Global Managing Partner | Prager Metis International

Lori A. Roth is the co-managing partner of Prager Metis and a partner in its audit, accounting and advisory services departments, with an accounting career spanning since 1984. As co-managing partner, she oversees operations across 26 offices, leads strategic goal-setting and ensures a diverse, transparent work environment. Roth specializes in audit and assurance services, litigation support and business valuations and acts as a neutral accountant in legal cases, such as corporate dissolutions and shareholder disputes. The only female on the firm’s executive committee, she advocates for diversity through the women’s group at Prager Metis. Active in professional and community organizations, Roth serves as the treasurer for Unchained at Last and the NJ Business & Industry Association and as a board member and gala chair for Cancer Hope Network.