Partner | Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Professional Services

Louise Truong, partner at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP, is a top-tier labor and employment attorney representing Hollywood’s biggest names, including Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, Netflix, Fox Corporation and Paramount Pictures. Known for her success in high-stakes litigation, she provides risk mitigation counsel and guides clients on employment policies and procedures. Despite being the firm’s top-billing attorney for three consecutive years, Truong dedicates time to mentorship and pro bono work, volunteering with Bet Tzedek to support Los Angeles’ vulnerable communities. Some of her recent accomplishments include representing Tubi and Fox Corporation in a high-profile pay equity and discrimination case, resolving a discrimination suit for Netflix with comedian Mo’Nique and defending Warner Bros. in a major class action.