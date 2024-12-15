(Analy Lee/Analy Lee)

Founder & CEO

Skin by Lovely

Lovely Laban, founder and CEO of Skin by Lovely, is a leader in the medical aesthetics field with over 20 years of experience. Transitioning from nursing to aesthetics, she became renowned for her expertise in injectables, patient-centered care and natural results. Under her guidance, Skin by Lovely expanded from one clinic to multiple locations across the Pacific Northwest and California, becoming a top Allergan account. Laban’s mentorship has fostered a culture of safety and excellence, training new practitioners in ethical techniques. Her leadership during the pandemic ensured patient and staff safety through innovative protocols. Beyond her clinical success, she is dedicated to philanthropy, supporting organizations like the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and advocating for women’s empowerment.

