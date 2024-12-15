Chief Executive Officer | Girls Inc. of Orange County

Lucy Santana, CEO of Girls Inc. of Orange County (GIOC), has dedicated 25 years to empowering young girls to be “strong, smart and bold.” She grew GIOC from serving 1,500 to over 9,000 girls annually, with programming focusing on health, literacy, entrepreneurship and college/career readiness. In 2022, Santana co-launched Project Accelerate with $10 million in funding from Pivotal Ventures, enhancing workplace equity and mentoring college students. Her leadership also led successful initiatives like College Bound, achieving 100% higher education pursuit among participants. Her influence extends to national advocacy, including serving on advisory boards and collaborating with local organizations. Santana has strengthened partnerships with prominent companies and led impactful programs, increasing mental health resources and fostering leadership skills in girls.