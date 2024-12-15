Founder & CEO | L|M BRANDS

Lydia Marcos, founder & CEO of L|M BRANDS, is a prominent entrepreneur in the skincare and beauty industry, often called a beauty mogul and powerhouse. With 25 years of expertise in marketing and product development, she has collaborated with major brands like CHANEL Cosmetics, Dior Cosmetics, GLAMGLOW and YSL Beauty. Marcos has worked alongside renowned biochemists to create formulas and develop successful global products featured in major retailers such as Sephora, Ulta, Forever 21 and Nordstrom. She currently leads three brands - F1SKIN, ROCKINBEAUTY and L|M&CO - and partners with K-Beauty brand SKIN1004 USA. Marcos’ mission is to deliver products that empower individuals to experience authentic beauty and boost confidence inside and out.

