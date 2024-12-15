Vice President, Label Services & Client Success

Vydia

Lynn M. Scott, a senior executive at Vydia | a gamma

company, leads label services and client success. In her first year, she helped achieve company milestones, including 300-plus billion streams and 10,000-plus editorial playlists. Formerly SVP of marketing at HITCO, Scott has fronted impactful campaigns for multiplatinum artists like Prince, Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé and J.Lo. Her career began at Flavor Unit Entertainment, managing icons like Queen Latifah and continued with co-founding 3-D Entertainment, where she represented DJ Clark Kent and JAY-Z’s debut. She guided Shaquille O’Neal’s music career and held key roles at Universal Motown, Music World Entertainment, Republic Label Group and Warner Bros. Records. Scott’s marketing prowess was pivotal for projects like Prince’s Purple Rain reissue.

