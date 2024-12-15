Head of Marketing Strategy, Axos Commercial Bank, Axos Clearing, Axos Advisor Services

Axos Financial

Malinda Monterrosa, head of marketing strategy at Axos Financial, leads marketing for Axos Commercial Bank, Axos Clearing and Axos Advisor Services, building a robust marketing team and strategy from the ground up. Her leadership transformed marketing at Axos into a strategic partner model, serving over 35 niche audiences nationwide. Monterrosa’s prior roles at City National Bank and recent tenure as president of the Rotary Club of Los Angeles underscore her commitment to community impact, with her Rotary leadership directing over $650,000 in funding for global and local projects. Holding an M.B.A. from York St. John University, she now resides in Carlsbad, CA, where she continues her impactful work, balancing professional and personal commitments.

