Mandy Woods

Chief Operating Officer

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Mandy F. Woods, COO of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, has over 25 years of leadership experience across multiple sectors. Since joining Objective, she has transformed the firm’s operations, driving hypergrowth and scalability through structured systems, strategic business paths and alignment with core values. Under Woods’ leadership, 2024 marked a record year with Objective receiving 20 industry awards, including Best Investment Banking & Valuation Company by Acquisitions International. A seasoned leader with a strong background in life sciences, healthcare and law, she is also a certified EOS integrator and an advocate for women in business. She contributes to the Female Integrator Mastermind and the National Association for Female Executives, promoting diversity and leadership development.