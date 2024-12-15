Associate

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Margaret H. Strong is an associate at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP, specializing in estate planning, trust administration, probate and business formation. She assists clients in creating straightforward estate plans, ensuring assets are titled correctly to avoid probate. For complex estates, Strong develops lifetime gifting strategies, often using trusts to benefit future generations. She also provides tax planning support, advising on property tax strategies to prevent reassessment and representing clients before the Assessment Appeals Board when needed. She is highly skilled at guiding clients through the difficult process of managing a loved one’s estate. Strong advises trustees on navigating their duties, including asset distribution, tax returns and beneficiary communications. Additionally, she assists with probate court representation, entity formation for real estate and elder abuse litigation.