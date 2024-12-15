Chief Executive Officer | Cloudvirga

Maria Moskver, chief executive officer of Cloudvirga, has transformed the fintech company into a market leader in mortgage point-of-sale solutions, culminating in its acquisition by Stewart Title in 2021. She is recognized for her influence in the mortgage industry, with awards such as HousingWire’s “Woman of Influence” and Octane’s “Best Tech Company CEO” for 2023. Under her leadership, Cloudvirga has consistently ranked on HousingWire’s Mortgage Tech100 list, reflecting its innovation and impact. Moskver chairs the California Mortgage Bankers Association’s Legal Issues Committee and is active with Women Leaders of Octane OC, advocating for professional women in technology. With a focus on streamlining mortgage processes and advancing women’s roles in tech, she is a key voice in the mortgage and fintech industries.