Founder & President

Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF)

Mariam Khosravani is the founder and president of the Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF), established in 2012 to empower women through education, career development and mentorship. With over 25 years in philanthropy, she previously managed assets and fundraising for over 18,000 students as executive director of the Coastline Community College Foundation. Under Khosravani’s leadership, IAWF has expanded nationally, disbursing $475,000 in scholarships to over 100 students and creating a robust mentorship network. Her contributions have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Women of Philanthropy Award from the LA Lakers & Commercial Bank. Her visionary leadership continues to inspire and uplift communities across California and beyond.

