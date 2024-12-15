Commercial & Corporate Finance Partner

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP

As a partner specializing in commercial & corporate finance at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP, Marianne Martin is known for her expertise in managing high-stakes financial transactions and simplifying complex legal issues. Over the past two years, she has successfully executed financing deals totaling over $500 million and has overseen restructuring projects worth $1.5 billion throughout her career. Martin advises both borrowers and lenders on matters such as private equity, distressed financing and acquisition financing. Her clientele value her ability to cut through complexities and navigate industries like technology, healthcare and real estate. In addition to her client work, she contributes to the legal community through mentorship, speaking engagements and thought leadership.

