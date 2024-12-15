(MediaNews Group/Orange County Re/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Chief Executive Officer | Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust, CEO of Human Options, has led the organization’s growth since 2006, making it Orange County’s leading domestic violence service provider. With over 30 years of experience supporting vulnerable populations, she has doubled Human Options’ budget, expanded services from two to nine Family Resource Centers and driven a 47% increase in hotline calls. Rios-Faust’s strategic initiatives include a $1-million investment to integrate survivor-centered design thinking and a $1.6-million contract to aid senior women affected by domestic violence. Her partnerships span healthcare, law enforcement and community organizations, focusing on domestic violence prevention, housing and survivor support. She has been recognized among Orange County’s Most Influential and holds key roles on boards like the California Partnership to End Domestic Violence.