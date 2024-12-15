Chief Operating Officer

Astor Realty Capital

Marika Dzhindzhikashvili, the chief operating officer of Astor Realty Capital, is an accomplished leader in the real estate investment space, overseeing a $2.2-billion portfolio across 12 major states, with $100 million under active management. Her strategic leadership and deep market insights earned her a 2023 NYREJ Industry Leader nomination, reflecting her influence in shaping the future of real estate investment. Beyond her operational expertise, Dzhindzhikashvili is a vocal advocate for women’s empowerment in real estate, frequently contributing to national publications, webinars and podcasts focused on wealth building. She also demonstrates her commitment to fostering the next generation of real estate professionals through the Astor Realty Capital Internship Program, which has mentored over 113 students from more than 17 universities, including NYU and Columbia University.

