EVP, Director of Real Estate

California Bank & Trust

Marisa Drury is the executive vice president and regional director of the Los Angeles Real Estate Lending Group at California Bank & Trust. With over 25 years at the bank, she has originated over $3.5 billion in loans, specializing in construction and financing for multifamily, industrial and retail properties. Drury has built a portfolio valued at $1 billion and consistently improves the group’s profitability. A mentor to her team, she emphasizes problem-solving and ownership of work products. In 2022, she was awarded Top Performer in CB&T’s President’s Club. Drury began her career at Sumitomo Bank of California and grew into leadership roles following its merger with Zions Bancorporation.

