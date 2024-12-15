Chief Executive Officer

Doheny Eye Institute

As CEO of Doheny Eye Institute, Marissa Goldberg has made significant strides in vision care, leading one of the top eye institutions in partnership with UCLA’s Stein Eye Institute. Over her 30-year career at Doheny, she has held numerous roles, including CAO, COO and executive director before becoming CEO. Goldberg played a pivotal role in forging the affiliation with UCLA, bolstering Doheny’s research capacity and securing multi-million-dollar gifts to fund groundbreaking eye research. Her leadership helped transition Doheny to its new headquarters in Pasadena, doubling lab capacity and creating new opportunities for collaboration. Her influence also extends into the community, serving on several health-related boards. Goldberg is dedicated to advancing research, attracting top scientists and furthering Doheny’s mission to conserve and restore human eyesight.

