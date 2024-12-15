Founder & Co-Host | SHE MD Podcast

Mary Alice Haney is a visionary in fashion and entertainment, celebrated for her commitment to empowering women. With a background in fashion and film, she studied at Parsons School of Design and earned an M.F.A. in film studies from the American Film Institute. Haney’s career includes roles as the West Coast editor for top magazines like GQ and Allure. In 2013, she launched HANEY, a luxury ready-to-wear label embodying Hollywood glamour, worn by icons such as Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon. A women’s health advocate, she co-founded the SHE MD podcast with Dr. Thais Aliabadi to promote wellness. As a designer, stylist and mother of five, Haney champions elegance, empowerment and positive change for women.

