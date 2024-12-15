Co-CEO

Abacus Wealth Partners

Mary Beth Storjohann, co-CEO of Abacus Wealth Partners, is a trailblazer in financial education and a dedicated advocate for women’s empowerment and inclusivity in finance. With nearly two decades of experience, she began as chief marketing officer at Abacus in 2019, after founding her own successful RIA firm. Storjohann founded Workable Wealth, a platform and podcast aimed at empowering young professionals with financial knowledge and authored Work Your Wealth, a book simplifying complex financial topics. In 2023, she co-launched the “If Money Were Easy” podcast with co-CEO Neela Hummel, addressing financial and women’s issues. Named a Top 40 Under 40, MO 100 Top Impact CEO and among Investopedia’s Top 10 Most Influential Advisors, Storjohann’s work empowers women, challenges norms and elevates financial literacy.